The NCAA has released a statement regarding the eligibility of Charles Bediako, the former Alabama center looking to get back into the college game. Bediako is suing the NCAA, with the goal appearing to be joining the Crimson Tide at some point in the near future. But bad news came down hours after the initial news was reported on.

“The NCAA is aware of media reports about a lawsuit filed against the NCAA by Charles Bediako,” the statement said. “Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract. Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules.”

As the NCAA’s statement mentions, Bediako spent two seasons in college with Alabama. He was a key figure in the run that head coach Nate Oats led the program on, making two NCAA Tournaments and even earning the No. 1 overall seed in 2023. Bediako averaged 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 70 games played. A decision to then leave Tuscaloosa for the NBA came as a surprise to some at the time.

Bediako was not selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, joining the San Antonio Spurs organization for the Summer League instead. He did enough to impress them, signing a G-League contract with the Austin Spurs before getting it converted to a two-way contract. A torn meniscus ended the relationship, with Bediako never seeing time for the NBA team.

The Orlando Magic had Bediako on their Summer League team in 2024, only to be signed by the Denver Nuggets in October. Bediako was waived a few days later, getting picked up by Denver’s G-League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. Still, no action as an NBA player ever took place.

“Had Mr. Bediako had more foresight to see the paradigm-shifting changes coming to compensation for NCAA athletes, he likely would still be on campus playing for the University of Alabama right now,” the complaint obtained by AL.com said. “When the NCAA recently began to reinstate players with G League experience, and even players who had entered and been selected in the NBA Draft, Mr. Bediako saw this as a chance to right a wrong decision that he had regretted over the past three years.”