Second-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer remains a controversial figure among the diehard Crimson Tide fanbase after back-to-back four-loss seasons in Tuscaloosa. Some of the more outspoken are even blowing up The Paul Finebaum Show phone lines, calling for DeBoer’s firing following last week’s embarrassing 38-3 loss to No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Of course, that’s highly unlikely for a multitude of reasons, with a pending contract extension far more probable after rampant speculation linking DeBoer to since-filled openings at Michigan and Penn State last month. Still, with all four of the current CFP semifinal head coaches — Indiana‘s Curt Cignetti, Oregon‘s Dan Lanning, Ole Miss‘ Pete Golding, and Miami‘s Mario Cristobal — having served under DeBoer’s legendary predecessor Nick Saban during his illustrious 17-year career in Tuscaloosa, many are questioning why Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne didn’t hire someone within Saban’s expansive coaching tree. Lanning was reportedly considered before affirming his commitment to the Ducks prior to DeBoer accepting the opportunity on Jan. 12, 2024 — just two days after Saban’s retirement announcement.

For his part, the 74-year-old Saban addressed many of those concerns and offered his continued support for DeBoer and Byrne’s decision-making at the time during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Fellow ESPN analyst and show host Pat McAfee directly asked Saban how involved he was in hiring his successor at Alabama.

Nick Saban on Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama tenure: ‘This is a tough transition, especially in this environement’

“Well, I think if somebody was available, I’m not sure anybody was available (at the time) that they could’ve maybe gotten to come here. And I do think that Kalen DeBoer is a really good coach and doing a good job here,” Saban said. “This is a tough transition, especially in this environment that we live in in college football in terms of players coming and going. I think there were 26 players that got in the portal when I retired, so that’s a lot to overcome for anybody. And it would’ve been a lot to overcome for anybody, even one of the guys that formally coached for me.

“So, I fully support (Alabama AD) Greg Byrne, what he decided to do, and how he’s done it. And I’m hoping they get the ship going in the right direction here,” Saban added. “It’s not bad to get into the Playoffs and finish in the final eight. But it’s not the expectation around here, which is tough to live up to sometimes.”

Saban retired with a 201-29 (.874) record in 17 seasons at Alabama, including 117-18 (.866) in SEC play, and won six of his NCAA-record seven national championships in Tuscaloosa. During all that time, the Crimson Tide only experienced two seasons with more than two losses — a 7-6 year in 2007, Saban’s inaugural season, and a 10-3 campaign in 2010.

Meanwhile, DeBoer began his tenure in Tuscaloosa with back-to-back four-loss seasons. That said, Alabama did show solid improvement in Year 2 with two more wins (11-4), making the SEC Championship game and qualifying for the College Football Playoff after barely missing the 12-team field in 2024.