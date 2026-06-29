Nick Saban shows support for Terrion Arnold with character letter

Nick Saban wrote a character letter for Terrion Arnold, who is facing multiple kidnapping and robbery charges. This story is developing. The former Alabama football coach admitted he’s not “overly familiar” with the case, but he remains “committed to supporting” Arnold.

“I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him,” Nick Saban wrote. “I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out — not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experiences with Terrion, I’ve always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him.”

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NFL cornerback Terrion Arnold was granted a $1 million bond Monday morning in Hillsborough County, Florida. During the hearing, the judge used several football analogies, saying the case is essentially still in the “first quarter.” He noted there are no digital communications… https://t.co/XfDICYfP8r pic.twitter.com/uHMvUL3lKI — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) June 29, 2026

Saban added, “Over the years, I welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has treated my family and my staff with respect, humility, and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don’t ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.”

Saban’s letter was one of the 11 character letters Arnold submitted to the court. This came as the court set Arnold’s bond at $1 mllion on Monday morning in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Terrion Arnold played for Nick Saban during the final years at Alabama

Last week, Arnold was arrested after turning himself in to the authorities. He is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to kidnap, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The incident happened in February, and Arnold is facing a lifetime prison sentence.

Arnold played for the Detroit Lions during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Lions selected him in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2024 draft and made an impact in his rookie season, posting 60 tackles and 10 passes defended. He played in just eight games in 2025, and the Lions released him on Monday.

Arnold played for Saban during his final three seasons at Alabama. In 2023 (Saban’s final year), Arnold helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC and was named to the All-America First Team.