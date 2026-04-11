Noah Rogers injury update: Alabama WR carted off field during A-Day

Noah Rogers‘ first A-Day ended prematurely when he was injured during Alabama‘s spring showcase on Saturday. According to BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter, he was carted off the field with a brace on his left leg.

The injury occurred after he was targeted for a pass in the corner of the end zone earlier in the scrimmage. However, he was slow to get up and unable to put any pressure on his leg after the catch.

He walked off the field with the help of two trainers before being taken to the medical tent. After being evaluated, the cart was brought out to take him back to the locker room.

Rogers had been impressive for the Crimson Tide throughout spring practices. He transferred in from NC State after spending two seasons with the Wolfpack. In two seasons of production, Rogers has caught 68 passes for 919 yards and three touchdowns.

2026 will be his redshirt junior season, as he began his career at Ohio State with a redshirt. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has been high on him during spring training.

“Noah’s been consistent, had a couple nice catches, made some big plays there when we needed to,” DeBoer said of his wideout during spring practice. “Even sometimes short ones where we got to move the chains. He’d probably be the one that stood out the most.”

It’s unclear the severity of his injury, but Rogers is expected to be one of the Crimson Tide’s top options out wide this fall. Both Ryan Coleman-Williams and Derek Meadows will be some of Alabama’s more potent targets as well.

Rogers, if healthy, will debut for the Crimson Tide when Alabama opens the season against East Carolina on Sept. 5. SEC play is a quick turnaround this year, with the Crimson Tide hitting the road during Week 2 to take on Kentucky in Lexington.