Noah Rogers update: Kalen DeBoer gives latest after WR carted off

A modified version of A-Day took place in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Unfortunately, Alabama walked off the field with a pretty big injury concern. Transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers left on a cart and was not able to put any weight on his leg.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Rogers during a press conference following the scrimmage. DeBoer says Rogers is set to get an MRI to officially reveal the issues. However, no immediate diagnosis came. Alabama hopes to have more in the coming months before the 2026 season begins.

“We’ll have to get evaluated here,” DeBoer said. “Unfortunate with him getting dinged up. So, we’ll kind of see what that looks like. He’ll be able to get the MRIs and all that kind of stuff. We’ll see what happens. We’ll have more information here as we go through the spring and summer.”

Alabama is the third school of Rogers’ career, beginning at Ohio State. But just one season was spent in the Buckeye State before transferring to NC State. Rogers spent two years playing for the Wolfpack and became a huge part of the offense. In 26 games played, he caught 68 passes for 919 yards and three touchdowns.