Packers QB Jordon Love reacts to RB Josh Jacobs situation, admits he was 'shocked' by arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs rejoined his teammates for Tuesday’s OTA practice just one week after being arrested on multiple domestic violence charges, with head coach Matt LaFleur declaring it “business as usual.” Jacobs spent a night in jail but was released with no formal charges as the Brown County (Wisc.) District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the May 23 incident at his home.

It was a welcomed reunion for all involved, including Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who admitted being “shocked” by the recent news involving his backfield teammate. The 27-year-old Love, who is entering his fourth season as Green Bay’s starter and third with Jacobs as a teammate, also confirmed the team is keeping all discussions regarding Jacobs’ legal situation internal while it continues to play out.

“We’ve talked internally. Everyone knows what the situation is there. We’ve talked, but obviously the details are … everyone’s keeping that under wraps right now, just out of respect for the situation and all the legal stuff that’s playing out,” Love told reporters Tuesday afternoon, via USA Today’s Ryan Wood. “But it’s great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and get back to work. Everybody’s just waiting and letting it play out on its own.”

Jordan Love says #Packers have discussed Josh Jacobs situation internally, but keeping details private.



Asked him if he ever wondered about not having his RB this season.



“There’s always questions. I was shocked when I saw it.” pic.twitter.com/sYIrvj0RgS — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 2, 2026

“There’s always questions, I was shocked when I saw (the headlines),” Love added. “But like I said, we’re just going to let it play out. There’s a lot of uncertainty when you hear something like that, of what might happen. But we’ll see, we’ll let it play out and go from there.”

Following Jacobs’ arrest last Tuesday, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department originally listed five charges related to the alleged domestic violence incident on May 23, including domestic battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

But in its statement last Wednesday announcing Jacobs’ release, the Brown County DA made it clear that filing formal charges requires “a higher standard” of proof “beyond a reasonable doubt,” and the office will continue to investigate the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department’s referral of domestic violence charges. According to the DA statement, Wisconsin state law requires police to make arrests whenever an officer “has probable cause to believe that a person has committed a crime, and a reasonable basis to believe that the crime committed involved domestic abuse.”

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” the statement read in part, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.”