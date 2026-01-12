Paul Finebaum: Alabama is at a tipping point with Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer and his staff did not have the best weekend when it came to the NCAA transfer portal. A couple of big-name targets chose against Alabama on Sunday. Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of them, instead making his way to Austin. But prized running back Hollywood Smothers definitely stings more, though, as his verbal commitment and later signature flipped to Texas.

Off the backs of the gut-punching news, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says Alabama is “at a tipping point” with DeBoer. Texas appears to be flexing some of its capital in both situations, luring the offensive stars to the 40 Acres. Not what Alabama folks are too used to seeing after years under Nick Saban.

“Right now, I think it’s very safe to say that Alabama is at a tipping point,” Finebaum said via McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning. “It was a dreadful weekend. You guys hear the same thing that we all hear and everybody listening to the show has heard. It’s hard to accept that Alabama is being outmaneuvered and outspent. It’s not a shock about them being outspent but the one thing Alabama needed was a running back and when Hollywood flew West yesterday, it really crushed a lot of people.”

At the time of posting, Alabama ranks No. 61 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Eight new players are coming to Tuscaloosa, while 21 have left. DeBoer certainly feels like valuable contributors have been added to the 2026 roster but there is more work to be done.

There is also the case of Alabama’s last time out on the field. Finebaum pointed out how DeBoer needs to do some damage control after Alabama took a massive loss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

“I think the real problem for Alabama is what can be done about it?” Finebaum said. “Because you now have a coach who suffered the worst loss in modern Alabama history and he’s going to have to galvanize people and inspire people to dig deep and to try to rectify this situation. And I’m not really sure how he’s going to do it.”

DeBoer will certainly look to rectify things by adding more talent to the roster. Everything will build up to the Sept. 5 opener in Bryant-Denny Stadium when East Carolina. One week later, when Alabama heads to Lexington, likely provides us a better answer.