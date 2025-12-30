Paul Finebaum explains how Rose Bowl loss would impact Alabama fans' perception of Kalen DeBoer

Just in the 2025 season alone, Kalen DeBoer has seen his perception as the head coach at Alabama go through some rapid changes. A Week 1 loss left him on the hot seat. A run of midseason success ended that, though, even making him a candidate at other premier jobs. Now, with a College Football Playoff win under his belt, DeBoer has seen his reputation grow once again.

Of course, there is some concern that DeBoer’s reputation would take another hit with a Rose Bowl loss to Indiana. Despite that, Paul Finebaum appeared on Get Up on the Tuesday before the game. There, he argued that DeBoer is in good shape even with a loss to Indiana.

“They love Kalen DeBoer right now,” Paul Finebaum said. “Had the game gone differently a week and a half ago in Norman, he might already be gone and they might be looking ahead to whoever the next coach is going to be. That’s just the way Alabama fans roll and everyone watching knows that. But even with a loss, assuming it’s not something memorable of just historical proportions, I think Alabama fans are feeling pretty good.”

Kalen DeBoer came to Alabama ahead of the 2024 season, being asked to replace Nick Saban. That’s always going to lead to very difficult comparisons to live up to. So, while DeBoer has found success, it’s been inconsistent at times, causing some of that trepidation.

Overall, DeBoer has a record of 20-7 at Alabama. That includes three losses already in 2025. Nick Saban only suffered more than three losses once in his Alabama tenure. That came in his first season when he was rebuilding the program.

“Yes, they will have four losses with a loss,” Finebaum said. “But two of those are in the postseason. For the most part, I think because so many schools like Penn State and Michigan wanted their coach, they feel a little bit better about him.”

Heather Dinich calls out Alabama fans in defense of Kalen DeBoer

Earlier in Get Up, ESPN reporter Heather Dinich had her own message to Alabama fans. If any of them still have an issue with Kalen DeBoer, it’s time to be quiet about it.

“If Alabama fans haven’t embraced Kalen DeBoer at this point, you guys just need to zip it. I am talking to you, Alabama fans, because if you haven’t bought in, maybe you should try a different fanbase. Because Kalen DeBoer is an absolute gem and you should be fortunate to still have him, given this crazy coaching cycle,” Dinich said.

“Everyone in college football, not just Alabama fans, needs to reset their expectations. Because the Nick Saban days, they dynasty days — with the way college football is right now, it’s changed. You can still win a national title, but you’re going to lose football games. You’re gonna lose more next year, when the SEC goes to nine league games.”

Alabama and Indiana are set to meet in the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day.