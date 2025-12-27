Paul Finebaum explains what pursuits of Kalen DeBoer say about his hire at Alabama

As speculation swirled around Kalen DeBoer during Michigan’s coaching search, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the interest itself speaks volumes about Alabama’s original decision to hire him.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum framed Michigan’s pursuit, and eventual pivot away, as validation of DeBoer’s standing among the nation’s elite coaches, despite some trepidation in Tuscaloosa.

“This should say that when Greg Byrne went out and hired a coach nearly three years ago, he picked the best of the bunch that are available,” Finebaum stated. “I think what you have to look at is, would you rather have Kalen DeBoer or Brent Venables? Would you rather have Kalen DeBoer more than a number of other coaches?”

Finebaum went a step further, placing DeBoer near the very top of the SEC hierarchy: “I think he’s going to come out very much near the top of the SEC,” Finebaum added. “He’s going to rank, I think, ahead of everyone else, other than maybe even Kirby Smart.”

The comparison didn’t stop there. Finebaum also weighed DeBoer against one of the conference’s most polarizing figures in freshly-minted LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who Alabama fans theorized could’ve taken over if DeBoer left for Ann Arbor.

“Quite frankly, would you rather have Lane Kiffin or Kalen DeBoer?” Finebaum explained. “I know I heard a lot of people say that recently, but what are you getting with Lane Kiffin, other than maybe more chaos?”

While acknowledging moments of turbulence early in DeBoer’s Alabama tenure, Finebaum said the Crimson Tide’s response in the College Football Playoff revealed the coach’s defining trait: “One thing about Kalen DeBoer, there might’ve been some chaotic moments recently, but he’s a very steely-eyed type of coach,” Finebaum concluded. “And I think we saw that when the end of the world was upon Alabama.”

That moment came in the first round of the playoffs, when Alabama fell behind 17–0 on the road against Oklahoma before storming back for a 34–24 victory. The comeback not only sent Alabama to the Rose Bowl, but also appeared to end any lingering speculation about DeBoer’s availability.

“If you had called me Friday night while I was in Norman and Alabama was down 17-nothing, I would’ve said ‘send the plane right now,’” Finebaum said earlier this week on SportsCenter. “As Kalen DeBoer and that team came back from that deficit and won the game, I think Michigan went completely off the board.”

Michigan ultimately turned its attention to Kyle Whittingham, the longtime Utah head coach who announced his departure after 21 seasons and emerged this week as the Wolverines’ next leader. Finebaum praised that move as well, calling Whittingham a “culture builder” capable of restoring stability to a program that has endured significant turmoil.

Whittingham is set to replace Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause earlier this month following a university investigation and subsequent criminal charges. Prior to Moore’s tenure, former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was issued a 10-year show-cause order, further underscoring the instability Finebaum referenced.

With DeBoer firmly entrenched at Alabama and Whittingham poised to take over in Ann Arbor, Finebaum believes the coaching carousel ultimately reinforced one conclusion. Alabama’s hire wasn’t just good, it was coveted.

“They would have written a blank check,” Finebaum said regarding Michigan’s interest. “But Kalen DeBoer moved away from Michigan.”

In Finebaum’s view, that reality only strengthens the case for Alabama’s choice to make DeBoer the face of the program in the post–Nick Saban era. We’ll see if he can capture his first national title this season and further drive home that point.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.