Paul Finebaum: Kalen DeBoer is the SEC coach under the most pressure in 2026

The calendar still reads winter, but expectations in Tuscaloosa are already in midseason form. According to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, no coach in the SEC enters the 2026 campaign facing more pressure than Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Without a doubt, it is Kalen DeBoer at Alabama,” Finebaum said Wednesday on Get Up. “Some will say, ‘Hold on a second, didn’t I just watch Alabama win a road game in the CFP at Oklahoma?’ You sure did. But what happened after that has given him heartache and has caused a winter of discontent.

“That 35-point loss to Indiana has devastated his fan base, and while Indiana was the best team that had the best coach, Alabama fans just don’t care. Remember, he replaced Nick Saban, but he’s lost eight games, and at any other school, he would be acceptable. At Alabama, he better win big this year or else.”

Finebaum’s comments reflect a rapid swing in perception around the Crimson Tide program over the last month. DeBoer appeared to steady the ship late in the season, first earning a crucial College Football Playoff berth and then defeating Oklahoma on the road, a team that had previously beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Momentum briefly returned, and even skeptics began to soften. But the goodwill evaporated quickly on New Year’s Day, when Indiana dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, handing the Tide a lopsided defeat that reopened every concern surrounding the post–Nick Saban era.

From Fernando Mendoza’s offensive success to quarterback Ty Simpson leaving injured, the game never felt competitive. The performance lingered, especially after Georgia had already controlled the SEC Championship weeks earlier.

“I would say, even if you go back to the end of the regular season, even the SEC Championship Game, I didn’t feel that badly about Kalen DeBoer,” Finebaum previously said via McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “Especially when he was able to beat Oklahoma, it all seemed right. But everything has seemingly gone wrong since then.”

Off the field, roster movement only amplified scrutiny. Alabama lost several key transfer portal battles and watched notable recruitments tilt toward SEC rivals. Combined with staff questions and program direction concerns, the offseason has kept the spotlight fixed firmly on DeBoer.

Alas, the time between now and the start of the season carries unusual urgency for the Tide. Alabama opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 against East Carolina, and in Tuscaloosa, patience will be thin. For DeBoer, year three won’t just be about progress; it will be about proof.