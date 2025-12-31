Even after finishing the regular season 10-2 and with a College Football Playoff appearance, there seemed to be pressure on Kalen DeBoer. His name was involved in coaching rumors ahead of a trip to Norman, facing a team they had already lost to. Revenge got served, though, as Alabama took down Oklahoma in impressive fashion.

Fast forward a few days and it’s still one DeBoer can hang his hat on, at least when discussing his long-term future. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes DeBoer “should be able to exhale” because of the first-round victory. And in his opinion, it’s another example of coming through in a difficult moment.

“I think reasonable people will be very happy,” Finebaum said. “Let’s not forget that under three years ago, he had the most difficult succession in college football history. It hasn’t been perfect and he hasn’t mastered it and there’s always going to be somebody complaining about something. But I think this season, he faced the crucible at various points where a loss — whether it was that Auburn game, the Oklahoma game — it would have felt like all the good went down the drain. But he was able to call the right play against Auburn, he did the same thing against Oklahoma. Now, I think he should be able to exhale.”

Finebaum then acknowledged some Alabama fans are always going to pipe up when it comes to DeBoer. Nobody is ever 100% happy when it comes to fandom in the SEC. However, people who matter around the Alabama program are content with where the Crimson Tide currently stands, in Finebaum’s opinion.

“I think the people that matter know what they have in him,” Finebaum said. “They feel good about it. He’s not leaving, he’s not going anywhere in spite of what somebody’s uncle thinks. I think it’s very good for the program that there’s a little bit of stability now.”

Thursday brings another great opportunity for DeBoer to exhale even more. Alabama is in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, facing off against the No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Around this time two years ago turned out to be the final game of Nick Saban‘s career.

Winning sends Alabama to the CFP semifinals for the first time in the 12-team era. A loss certainly would disappoint plenty of people in Tuscaloosa. But not enough to question whether or not DeBoer is the right man for the job.