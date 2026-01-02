Thursday night’s Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) matchup between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama served as a massive gut punch to Crimson Tide faithful. The Hoosiers completely dominated Alabama 38-3, handing the Tide the fourth largest blowout loss in College Football Playoff history.

The game was not close in any sense of the way, as Indiana outgained Alabama 407-193, doubled the Tide’s first-down mark (22 to 11), and held Alabama to just 3/11 on third-down conversions.

Heading into a long and dreary offseason for the Alabama program, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum obliterated the loss to Indiana on Friday morning’s ‘Get Up‘.

“If you just walked in from lunch yesterday and watched this game, you thought the team that was beating down Alabama was Alabama under Nick Saban,” Finebaum said. “I understand the uniform was similar, but they play just like a Nick Saban team. They beat you to death and made you give up and that’s what happened. That’s why everyone in Alabama this morning is beside themselves because their team looked soft. Their coach looked soft. Their program looked soft. That is unprecedented territory for Alabama.”

Paul Finebaum says Kalen DeBoer has ‘nothing in his back pocket’

“Yes, there have been bad losses for Alabama in recent history,” Finebaum continued. “Nick Saban lost by 28 once in the National Championship Game with Tua Tagovailoa. Ultimately, he also had a number of championships in his back pocket. Kalen DeBoer doesn’t have anything in his back pocket right now except ill will from the Alabama fanbase. I thought that all changed 10 days ago when we were in Norman, but it has not. It has actually gotten worse.”

Things looked especially dreary for Alabama in its College Football Playoff First Round matchup against No. 8 t, as it quickly trailed Oklahoma 17-0 in Norman. It however bounced back in a strong way, outscoring the Sooners 34-7 across the remainder of the game. This strong comeback instilled some confidence in the Tide that they certainly could make a run in the Playoff, but those hopes were quickly dashed in Pasadena Thursday night.

Instead of showing that it is the cream of the crop when it comes to the sport of college football, Alabama became Indiana‘s latest victim. Since Curt Cignetti took over the program in 2024, the Hoosiers are 25-2 and are headed to the CFP Semifinal. In that same time, Kalen DeBoer has led the Crimson Tide to a 20-8 record with a 1-1 CFP record.