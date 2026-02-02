Paul Finebaum on Charles Bediako's impact at Alabama: 'He certainly hasn't helped a lot'

In January, Alabama forward Charles Bediako was granted a temporary restraining order, allowing him to play college basketball again. He played two seasons at Alabama, but moved onto the professional ranks in 2023.

While many fans argued that Bediako returning to college basketball gave Alabama an unfair advantage, the Crimson Tide are 1-2 since his return. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighed in on Alabama’s struggles since the addition of Bediako.

“It certainly hasn’t helped a lot. I mean, it plugged a hole,” Finebaum said. “Some of it is just the opposition. Yesterday, I think most of us could have easily bet that Florida was going to win that game. … The game that surprised me the most was the Tennessee game. Greg, you could have been in the middle there, and I think it still would’ve been a blowout.

“How does it help in the end? Nate Oats took a tremendous gamble in the middle of the season to see if he could make the chemistry work. And I don’t think the sample size is enough yet. He’s concerned about these games, but he’s trying to look four to six weeks down the road to see if he can turn this season around and get on a roll. And if he can, then it will have paid off for him, in spite of all the screaming and hollering.”

In his three appearances, Charles Bediako has averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 73.3% from the field. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, Bediako’s presence hasn’t prevented them from suffering multiple significant losses.

On Sunday, Florida dominated Alabama in a 100-77 blowout. Even with Bediako in the paint, Alabama couldn’t keep the Gators off the glass.

Florida tallied 15 offensive rebounds in the victory. In turn, the Gators scored 15 second-chance points. Florida center Rueben Chinyelu was particularly spectacular, recording 14 points and 17 rebounds against Alabama.

With the loss on Sunday, Alabama fell to 3-6 in Quad 1 games this season. Nonetheless, the Crimson Tide are still firmly in the postseason picture and have plenty of time to solve their issues.

“Frankly, as much, as much as people have been demoralizing, including myself, if he ends up getting deep into the tournament, his fan base really won’t care,” Finebaum said. “At the end of the season, Nate Oats’ job is to make sure his team does well to satisfy his bosses and his fan base.”