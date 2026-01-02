ESPN’s Paul Finebaum delivered a blistering assessment of Alabama following its humiliating College Football Playoff exit. He declared the program’s dynasty officially finished under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Appearing Friday on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum stated Alabama no longer carries the intimidation factor that once defined the program during its championship peak. That’s mainly due to their head coach.

“One thing Alabama used to do, and I say used to do in past tense, they used to often win because of who they were,” Finebaum stated. “They intimidated you. They don’t intimidate anyone anymore. The mystique is gone. The dynasty is over.”

Of course, Finebaum’s comments came one day after No. 1 Indiana dismantled the Crimson Tide 38–3 in the Rose Bowl, handing them the fourth-largest blowout loss in CFP history. The Hoosiers dominated every phase, outgaining Alabama 407–193, doubling its first downs (22–11) and holding the Tide to just 3-of-11 on third down.

The loss capped a brutal postseason stretch for Alabama, as they also fell 28–7 to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Granted, they did defeat Oklahoma in the First Round of the CFP, but DeBoer’s second season still came to an end with a 20–8 overall record and a 1–1 CFP mark, numbers that Finebaum argues fall well short of Alabama’s historical standard.

Ironically, it was a former Alabama assistant in Curt Cignetti that Finebaum believes exposed that gap on the sport’s biggest stage: “Curt Cignetti just made him look like a fool yesterday,” Finebaum added. “If you had hired Curt Cignetti two years ago instead of Kalen DeBoer, Alabama fans would have rioted. “Today, they’re texting me saying, ‘Can we get Curt Cignetti down here?’ No, you can’t.”

Still, Finebaum stopped short of calling DeBoer a bad coach. However, he did question whether he possesses the presence required to lead a program built on dominance.

“He’s really a good football coach,” Finebaum said. “But he’s not a dynamic, charismatic character. … You have Kalen DeBoer, and you’re stuck with him.”

All told, the Rose Bowl loss also saw Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson knocked out early in the third quarter, further underscoring how quickly the game slipped out of reach. With DeBoer opting not to pursue openings at Michigan, Penn State, or elsewhere, Alabama now enters what Finebaum predicts will be a long, unforgiving offseason.

For the first time in decades, the Crimson Tide face an unfamiliar reality. One where reputation no longer wins games, and the margin for error has all but disappeared. It’ll be fascinating to see where they go from here.