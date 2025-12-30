Paul Finebaum reveals whether he believes Ty Simpson will return to Alabama or declare for 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson delivered one of the defining performances of his career in the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes that showing may have pushed Simpson closer to an NFL decision.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum said Simpson’s recent play has changed the conversation surrounding his future in Tuscaloosa.

“There were some people saying that if he played poorly against Oklahoma he might stay,” Finebaum stated. “But right now? He played well. … My guess is he’s going to go pro.”

Simpson played a pivotal role in Alabama Crimson Tide’s dramatic first-round CFP win over Oklahoma in Norman. After falling behind 17–0 early in the second quarter at Gaylord Memorial Stadium, Alabama steadied itself behind Simpson’s calm leadership and execution, rallying for a 34–24 victory and the largest comeback in Playoff history.

The star quarterback finished the night completing 18 of 29 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, he avoided turnovers after ball security plagued Alabama earlier in the season. That composure stood out to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who called it Simpson’s best performance yet.

“Ty, I thought, was at an all-time best, in my opinion,” Grubb stated. “Just the way his resiliency on the sideline, his mindset. … There was a belief that if I was down there playing with Ty, I would have believed we were going to get this done.”

More on Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

That belief was tested early. Oklahoma controlled momentum and the crowd surged behind the Sooners. Simpson responded by methodically guiding Alabama back into the game, winning the turnover battle and allowing the Crimson Tide to flip the script in hostile territory.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt even drew a lofty comparison while watching Simpson orchestrate the comeback: “It felt very Tom Brady-esque,” Klatt said. “One play at a time. … Let’s do something positive right here that can trend forward for the rest of the game.”

Now, Simpson faces another defining moment as Alabama heads west to the Rose Bowl to face the No. 1-ranked Indiana. Elite quarterback play required to keep Alabama’s championship hopes alive and a highly touted five-star freshman waiting in the wings are factors.

Finebaum believes that means Simpson’s trajectory is pointing toward the next level. Regardless of what happens next this week. We’ll see if he’s right about that.