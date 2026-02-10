Paul Finebaum weighs whether Charles Bediako case will hurt Alabama NCAA Tournament resume

Charles Bediako is no longer eligible to play college basketball. A ruling came down on Monday in favor of the NCAA, saying Bediako cannot suit up for Alabama moving forward. His second stint in Tuscaloosa lasted five games, now leaving the question of what happens to those.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on the matter, saying, “It’s probably not going to matter.” He believes the NCAA Tournament selection committee will see a trio of wins. Finebaum lists a couple of them but forgot one against Missouri. An explanation of why Alabama feels safe in the matter comes from the radio host.

“There are some people asking what’s going to happen now because Alabama won games during this period against Texas A&M and against Auburn,” Finebaum said. “I can’t answer that question yet. Those games could be interpreted in different ways. We’re simply going to have to wait. Alabama is leaning on the TRO that gave them the ability to play Bediako in those cases. It’s probably not going to matter one way or the other because the NCAA Tournament committee will look at those games and see Alabama won.”

On3’s James Fletcher gave a full breakdown of the situation. Alabama currently holds a 16-7 overall record on the season as we get deeper into February. Within the SEC, they are looking at 6-4. Some struggles have certainly popped up from time to time, no matter Bediako’s status with the program.

Based on the resume already built, Alabama is a near lock to make the NCAA Tournament. Fletcher placed them as a four-seed in the West Region in his latest Bracketology. However, what the committee decides to do with the Quad 1 game and two Quad 2 wins the Crimson Tide picked up with Bediako is yet to be seen.

There is still plenty of basketball before now and then too. Eight games remain on the regular season schedule, beginning Wednesday night vs. Ole Miss. Rematches against Auburn and Tennessee highlight, as does hosting Arkansas. Alabama will have plenty of opportunities to showcase itself, even if it gets dinged by the selection committee.

But Finebaum does not think they will. The temporary restraining order issued to get Bediako’s eligibility carries a ton of weight in his mind. Either way, it’s certainly a fascinating subplot to follow down the closing stretch of the season and into college basketball’s most important month.