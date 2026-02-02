For at least one more game, Charles Bediako will be eligible for Alabama. Bediako has now played in three games under Nate Oats since a Tuscaloosa County court issued two temporary restraining orders. It’s turned into the story of college basketball for a couple of weeks now, with many debating whether or not Bediako should be playing.

ESPN’s Rece Davis weighed in on the conversation, discussing how Alabama has handled the entire situation. He admitted most of what has taken place bothers him, even as somebody who attended the school.

“You have a hard time discussing this because nobody wants to hear measured, stepped back, detached observations and evaluations of the situation,” Davis said via Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “Here’s how I feel about it in my judgment — part of this coming as an Alabama alumnus. I don’t like they way they did it. It felt off. It didn’t feel like the right way to go about it. So, that part of it bothers me.”

Davis did not dive into his thoughts about whether or not Bediako should be declared eligible. Baylor‘s James Nnaji was brought up in the conversation as well. Nnaji did not appear in a G-League game but was drafted No. 31 overall at one point and a part of a trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

More than anything, Daivs wants “some type of established criteria” to come out on the other side. In his eyes, most people have issues with the Bediako move because a former professional is coming back to college. But modern college athletics is not what it used to be.

“It’s professional sports,” Davis said. “We need to accept that, No. 1, because that’s what it is. Because when players are making as much money as they are in college now, it’s professional sports. So, if this is a pro league, what are the parameters for participating in a pro league? Is it you can’t be in another pro league? Is it that you can’t make x-amount of money? Is it a time constraint? What is it?”

Bediako will take the court Wednesday night against Texas A&M, a game Alabama desperately needs to win. Saturday brings a massive rivalry showdown vs. Auburn, another game Oats would like to have a seven-footer. The hearing takes place on Feb. 5, where Bediako’s return will either continue or come to a screeching halt.