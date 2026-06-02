Report: Aden Holloway attorney releases statement after second-chance plea agreement

The attorney for Alabama guard Aden Holloway has released a statement shortly after reports his client agreed to enter a second-chance program as a first-time offender as part of a plea agreement reached with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office.

“We are pleased to have this behind Mr Holloway. Now he can focus on his education and career. Upon successful completion his charges will be dismissed,” Tuscaloosa attorney Jason Neff told AL.com.

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Upon completion of the program — which involves 50 hours of community service, a $1,300 fine and passing random drug and alcohol screenings — Holloway’s drug charges will be dismissed, according to BamaOnline. Holloway and Neff first applied for the second-chance program on April 30, and confirmation was approved by the district attorney’s office and the assigned judge on Friday, per BOL.

Holloway was indicted April 10 on four total felony drug charges related to his March 16 arrest following a drug raid on Holloway’s Tuscaloosa apartment, where the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force found more than two pounds of marijuana during an early morning raid.

This report will be updated.