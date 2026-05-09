Report: Alabama baseball star Justin Lebron exits Friday night game after 'nasty' collision

Alabama star shortstop Justin Lebron was forced to leave Friday night’s SEC win over South Carolina after what head coach Rob Vaughn reportedly described as a “nasty” collision at first base, according to The Tuscaloosa News. Lebron left Friday’s 8-3 win in the seventh inning after Gamecocks first baseman Will Craddock reportedly “clotheslined” him while trying to make a tag.

“Credit Bron man, he’s busting his tail down the line like he always does,” Vaughn said told Crimson Tide Sports Network, via the Tuscaloosa News.

Lebron rejoined the Crimson Tide in the ninth inning and “felt fine,” Vaughn told reporters after the game, per the News.

“Justin is doing well and was removed from tonight’s game for precautionary reasons,” an Alabama spokesperson told the Tuscaloosa News. “He will continue to be monitored tonight and his status for tomorrow will be determined after he engages in pregame activities.”

This report will be updated.