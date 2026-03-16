Report: Alabama guard Aden Holloway arrested on drug charges

On Monday, Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp, per AL.com’s Nick Kelly. Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force reportedly recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash.

Holloway was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail. His bond was set at $5,000. After spending his freshman campaign at Auburn, Holloway transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2024-25 season.

He is averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Second-Team member earlier this month.

In Alabama’s 80-79 loss to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Aden Holloway recorded 18 points. He shot 6-12 from the floor and 2-3 from beyond the arc against the Rebels.

Alabama was named a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show yesterday. The Crimson Tide will face 13-seed Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:15 p.m. CT. The game will air live on CBS.

This incident isn’t the first time an Alabama player has faced legal issues during head coach Nate Oats‘ tenure. In February 2023, a Tuscaloosa police officer testified that Brandon Miller brought a firearm to teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Oats defended Miller throughout the turmoil. The eventual No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft didn’t miss any games due to the issue.

“Life’s fluid. Different circumstances bring up different areas to talk about. There’s different areas you need to educate your players on,” Oats said at the time. “The world changes.

“As we’ve come across different situations, it’s hard to predict everything that everybody is going to get into. We’ve taken the opportunities as a basketball program and as an athletic department and as a university as a whole to address situations that have come up and taking that opportunity to educate our guys on different things like this. So the answer is yes, we’re using this as an opportunity to educate our players on stuff that hopefully will help them for the rest of their lives.”

As of this report, neither Nate Oats nor Alabama’s administration has addressed Hollway’s arrest. It’s currently unclear if Holloway’s arrest will prevent him from playing in the first round of NCAA Tournament.