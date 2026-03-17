Alabama junior guard Aden Holloway was reportedly found with more than two pounds of marijuana during a Monday morning raid, according to court records obtained by AL.com on Tuesday. Holloway has been suspended and removed from campus pending an investigation by the university.

Agents from the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested and charged Holloway with two felony charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failing to affix a tax stamp after serving a search warrant on his Tuscaloosa residence at 8:45 am CT Monday. Police reportedly found loose marijuana, a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, a rolling tray, and packaging material, according to the deposition and charge sheet obtained by AL.com. Holloway was later released on a $5,000 bond.

“Holloway stated that he wanted to remain silent, but then stated that he only smokes,” a West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agent wrote in the charging sheet reviewed by AL.com.

During a Monday evening appearance on his coaching show, Alabama head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats confirmed Holloway’s suspension after the university released its own statement earlier Monday.

“We’ve got standards in our program,” Oats said on his Hey Coach radio show Monday night. “We’ve got ways we hold our guys accountable and we try to keep everything in-house. Obviously, some of the situations, you can’t and this is one of those. This situation is a little different when we found out what was going on this morning. I found out this morning. I guess it all went down this morning. So, we had to suspend him, pending the investigation from the UA Office of Student Conduct. We’re certainly disappointed in his behavior.”

Given his suspension, Holloway won’t be available to participate in Alabama’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against 13-seeded Hofstra at 3:15 pm ET, Friday in Tampa.

Aden Holloway arrested amid productive second season at Alabama

Holloway is in his second season at Alabama after originally beginning his career at Auburn. A rare transfer between the two in-state rivals, Holloway developed into a vital piece this year. Holloway is currently the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer, trailing only Labaron Philon.

In 28 games played, Holloway has averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. He’s also Alabama’s most consistent 3-point shooter, averaging a team-leading 43.8% from beyond the arc for a team that lives and dies by the 3-point shot. Holloway also ranks second on the team with 3.8 assists per game and third at the free-throw line averaging 86.4% from the charity stripe.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.