According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Alabama Crimson Tide is hiring Jake Vang to staff as a defensive analyst. Vang leaves Central Washington to take the role, where he was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. An addition for Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack just before spring ball begins in Tuscaloosa.

“Alabama is hiring Central Washington defensive coordinator Jake Vang as a defensive analyst, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz said via X. “Before being hired at CWU, was edge rushers coach at Sacramento State last season. Helped three players finish last year with 8+ tackles for loss.”

Vang did not spend too much time at Central Washington. His time in Ellensburg lasted just around a month, not even coaching a game. As Zenitz mentioned in his report, Vang spent 2025 at Sacramento State as the edge rushers coach.

Before then, Colorado State was where Vang considered home. Three seasons were spent in Fort Collins. Head coach Jay Norvell had Vang on staff as a defensive quality control coach before elevating him to defensive analyst. Vang’s rise has been a quick one, even if this is not his first start at a power conference program.

Kansas State is where the coaching career began for Vang, his alma mater. The Wildcats employed Vang as a student assistant before carving out a graduate assistant position for him. Seven seasons in Manhattan turned into an opportunity at Michigan State under Mel Tucker in 2020, coming on as a defensive intern.

Working at Alabama will bring a new experience for Vang. Of the stops mentioned, none of them is inside the SEC. Exactly where DeBoer and Wommack plan to use Vang, we do not know yet. But hiring an active defensive coordinator to staff is nothing to scoff at. Alabama has to believe a bright mind is making its way down to Tuscaloosa.

Once there, expectations are going to be high. Wommack possessed one of the best units in all of college football last season. At the same time, a lot of talent just hit the exit doors. Some experience does return for the 2026 season, needing to take another step forward.

Alabama wants to get back into the College Football Playoff and maybe even go a little bit further. Plenty of questions will exist on the offensive side of the ball, mainly the quarterback battle set to take place. The Crimson Tide’s defense will have to rise to the occasion.