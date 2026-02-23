Report: Charles Bediako attorneys file appeal to Alabama Supreme Court amid eligibility denial

The attorneys for Charles Bediako filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court of Tuscaloosa County circuit court judge, AL Dot Com’s Nick Kelly. Bediako was deemed ineligible to play after numerous plays through the court system after being initially allowed to play for Alabama this year. On3’s Pete Nakos has since confirmed.

“Charles Bediako has filed an appeal to the Alabama supreme court after he was denied his motion in circuit court for a preliminary injunction, per court docs,” Kelly wrote. “Of note: He is seeking interim injunctive relief *allowing him to play* while the appeal is pending.”

Bediako hasn’t play for Alabama since February 7th against Auburn, where he put up 12 points and three rebounds. Head coach Nate Oats has since said he didn’t regret getting Bediako back on the Crimson Tide’s roster.

“100%. There was an opportunity to help one of our former players out,” Oats responded. “He was within his five-year window and he was trying to get his degree. Here’s the thing too… my job as head coach is to do the right thing by our guys. Charles is one of our guys, and that was the right thing to do by one of our guys. Like I’ve said before, this is not some mercenary deal where we have a 23-year-old coming in for a semester from someone that nobody knows. He was deemed legally eligible to play, and we’re gonna absolutely support him.

Could Charles Bediako return to play, again?

“One of the ironic statements in the affidavit that (Greg) Sankey put was like, how much of a disadvantage it is to go and be a pro and not have to focus on your college. That’s not the case. It would be nice if everybody talking and writing about this actually educated themselves on the reality of the situation. The reality is that Charles left here with his body looking good at 235. He went to the G-League and you just don’t get the same treatment (as he did at Alabama). There’s a reason all the G-League, not all, but a lot of the G-League players are trying to come back to college. The money’s a lot better, the development is a lot better, you get a full-time dietician and a strength coach. You’re not spending all your time in airports.

“Charles lost weight since going to the G-League and his development wasn’t what you think he’d get for being a pro. You’re more of a professional, more able to get your body right in college. He’s here. He’s in school. We’re gonna try and help him gain the weight back that he’s lost and we’re gonna continue to help his basketball development and development as a student-athlete.”

Alabama is currently 20-7 overall on the season and 10-4 in conference play. They are back in action, without Bediako at the moment, against Mississippi State at home Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Daniel Hager contributed to this report