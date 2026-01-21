Tuesday evening brought news of former Alabama center Charles Bediako suing the NCAA with the hopes of returning to the college game. Bediako’s goal might be returning to play for the Crimson Tide this season. He appears to already be back in school from an academic standpoint.

According to AL.com’s Nick Kelly, Bediako is already enrolled at Alabama for the spring semester. Classes officially began on Jan. 7, followed by Spring 2 on Feb. 9 per the university’s official website. If Bediako is going to join Nate Oats and the rest of the team at some point this season, at least one box is checked.

Now, the fight for on-court eligibility is where attention will turn. Bediako spent two seasons at Alabama before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft and going unselected. The San Antonio Spurs signed him for the NBA Summer League, eventually turning into a G-League Deal.

The key component in this might be a two-way contract Bediako signed with San Antonio. However, he never got on the court as a member of the NBA team, getting all of his playing time in the G-League.

“Had Mr. Bediako had more foresight to see the paradigm-shifting changes coming to compensation for NCAA athletes, he likely would still be on campus playing for the University of Alabama right now,” the complaint obtained by AL.com said. “When the NCAA recently began to reinstate players with G League experience, and even players who had entered and been selected in the NBA Draft, Mr. Bediako saw this as a chance to right a wrong decision that he had regretted over the past three years.”

Alabama is currently 13-5 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. No game is on the schedule Tuesday or Wednesday before hosting Tennessee on Saturday. Depth and production at the center position is a need for head coach Nate Oats, even with Aiden Sherrell beginning to play well as of late. Bediako appears to be the piece Alabama is looking for, hoping to pick him up mid-season.

Charles Bediako left Alabama after two seasons under Nate Oats

Bediako was a major part of the early days of the Oats era at Alabama. He played in 70 games during his two seasons under Oats, starting in 67 of them. At the time, Bediako leaving for the NBA was considered a strange decision, something Oats has been honest about in the past.

Center might not be the most glamorous position at Alabama under Oats but Bediako played the part well. His scoring average sat just under seven points per game. Bediako proved to be incredible efficent too, shooting 69% from the field.

But Oats did not rely on Bediako to score, instead using him around the rim — on both ends of the court — and to set screens for guards. Grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season would be a welcome addition for Alabama a few years later.