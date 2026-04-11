The main storyline of Saturday’s spring scrimmage in Tuscaloosa quickly emerged. Alabama fans flooded Bryant-Denny Stadium, mainly to see who would emerge in the quarterback competition. Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are the two contenders to replace Ty Simpson. And one certainly stood out more than the other, as Russell put on a show.

Those around the second-year quarterback certainly noticed as well. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams-Coleman praised Russell in a big way when speaking to the media.

“It feels like you’re playing a video game when 12’s in,” Williams-Coleman said via Nick Kelly of AL.com.

Charlie Potter of On3 | Rivals’ BOL was in attendance and put together stats. Russell got nine drives in total, completing 21 of his 33 throws for 240 yards. Four total touchdowns came from him, one of which was on the ground. The lone blemish was an interception thrown.

To no surprise, head coach Kalen DeBoer did not make any final decisions on the battle following Saturday’s scrimmage. Summer and fall camp will factor into the equation just as much. Even if Mack did not have the best statistical day, going for 101 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 12 attempts. Only six of those were completed.

Williams-Coleman is certainly not taking any sides, either. He just had an opportunity to praise Russell and took advantage. Maybe the duo can fire up the XBOX to close out the weekend and recreate the magic.

Keelon Russell hoping to emerge in Alabama quarterback battle

Russell played high school football at Duncanville (TX), where he was a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. He was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Very little playing time came for Russell as a true freshman, only appearing in two games. Still, the numbers are decent considering the circumstances. Russell threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 11 of his 15 attempts.

He is now hoping to get the full-time role as the starting quarterback. As mentioned, the battle is going to continue for quite some time.

Alabama will open up the season with a game many will expect them to win vs. East Carolina. But the punches begin to get thrown starting Week 2 with an SEC showdown vs. Kentucky. They then dip back into the nonconference portion of the schedule against Florida State.