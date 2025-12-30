Ryan Williams shuts down speculation of potential transfer from Alabama

While Alabama‘s season isn’t over yet, fans are wondering if Ryan Williams will return to Tuscaloosa next season. On Tuesday, the star wide receiver addressed his plans for next season head-on when asked if he’ll be back at Alabama.

“Of course. I’m Alabama through and through. I have no intentions of being anywhere else,” Williams said, per AL.com‘s Nick Kelly.

Kelly reportedly confirmed Williams’ statement by asking again if he plans on entering the transfer portal. Per Kelly, Williams simply responded, “Nah.”

Williams boasts 43 catches for 636 yards and four touchdowns this season. While Williams’ numbers are impressive, they are a step backward from his true freshman season last year.

In the 2024 campaign, Williams erupted for 48 catches, 865 yards and eight TDs in 13 appearances. Most notably, Williams garnered national attention when he tallied 177 receiving yards and a touchdown on just six catches against Georgia.

In contrast, Williams hasn’t recorded more than 50 receiving yards in a single game since October this season. He only reeled in one pass for a five-yard gain in Alabama’s win over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Thankfully for Williams, analysts haven’t lost faith in his ability. Last week, ESPN’s Rece Davis said he believes Williams’ recent struggles are due to a mental block more than a lack of talent.

“Here’s what he looks like to me. He looks a little bit like Chuck Knoblauch. Remember when Chuck Knoblauch, who was a great player, couldn’t throw the ball to first base,” Davis said. “He’d get a ground ball, he’d field it, and just like ugh. Even when they threw [Williams] that swing pass late to try to keep the clock moving and Oklahoma’s using the timeouts.

“He bobbled that. So, to me, this is a confidence and a pressing and a little bit in the head deal. It’s not a physical program. It’s not a lack of effort.”

Ryan Williams will look to have a standout showing when Alabama faces off against 1-seed Indiana on Thursday in the CFP quarterfinals. The game will air live 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

It’ll be a tall task for Williams. Indiana’s defense is allowing just 257.2 total yards of offense per game this season, the fourth-least in the country. The Crimson Tide will need Williams to step up if they hope to keep their national championship dreams alive.