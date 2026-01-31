Seth Greenberg calls Alabama national championship contender with Charles Bediako

Charles Bediako is a controversial figure for Alabama basketball right now, only due to his eligibility in the sport. But regardless, the rules place him back on the Crimson Tide roster as it stands Saturday and they can win a national title with him, according to ESPN’s Seth Greenberg.

In two games this year, Bediako’s averages are at 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and an 81.8% conversion rate from the floor. It’s early, but he’s adapted well to being back at Alabama.

“Charles Bediako makes Alabama a national championship contender,” Greenberg said on College GameDay. “Absolutely totally changes the team. We talk about the great guards, and they’ve got great guards, and you put Bediako in a ball screen with those great guards, and you’re in drop coverage, you’ve got a blanket problem.

“If you stay high on that thing, Bediako gets behind, it’s a lobbed dunk. If you drop too deep, then all of a sudden … pull up jumper, three or draw the second defender and kicking it out. Game planning for Alabama with Bediako and his lob threat and his size is an absolute problem.”

Bediako will finally get his day in court next Friday to make his case for why he deserves eligibility to finish out the 2025-26 season as a member of Alabama men’s basketball team. And Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats will be in his corner the whole time.

During a press conference Friday ahead of Saturday’s road game at No. 19 Florida, Oats doubled down on his unflinching support for the 7-foot former professional in his ongoing legal battle vs. the NCAA. Bediako is seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA, which declared the 23-year-old center ineligible after signing multiple contracts with NBA teams and playing the last three years in the G League.

“I think Charles has a good case on why he should be eligible,” Oats said Friday afternoon, according to BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter. “I’m in 100% agreement with him and his attorneys on his case. We’ll let the attorneys and judges decide on a final ruling, but for this game, we’ve got him, and I think he helps us win.”

After going undrafted, the 7-footer signed with the San Antonio Spurs, including a two-way contract that would have made him eligible to play in the NBA if elevated. Of course, that never happened, and Bediako spent the next two years bouncing around the G-League, signing deals with the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.