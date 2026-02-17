When Stephen A. Smith sees Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, he doesn’t see the rightful heir to the Nick Saban dynasty. And, the ESPN personality made that painfully clear once more, but with a caveat.

“I’m not a fan of Kalen DeBoer as the successor to Nick Saban. I have no problem with him as a football coach,” Smith said on Monday’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network.

Smith made a rare appearance to talk largely about the First Take host’s presidential aspirations. Eventually, things turned toward DeBoer, whom Smith has been a vocal critic of since taking over for Saban in 2024.

His opinion remains unchanged.

He acknowledged DeBoer has been fine, even running off his list of marquee wins over the first two years. It still doesn’t measure up to Saban for Smith.

And therein lies his problem.

“There was just something that’s been missing, and it’s always been missing,” he told Finebaum. “I knew it from day one, because when he got there, I just saw a different persona than what Nick Saban brought to the table.

“And when you have somebody that’s successful, I don’t want to say you want to copycat, but you certainly want somebody that identifies with who Nick Saban was, what worked for him, what made it successful, and you want to try to duplicate and replicate those habits to some degree. I didn’t see that in Kalen DeBoer.”

Stephen A. Smith calls out Kalen DeBoer for blowout losses

Smith, who has criticized DeBoer’s Crimson Tide team as soft in the past, still believes the change to DeBoer has left Alabama missing something while gaining a tendency to lose ugly.

“I have no doubt that Alabama may have lost to Indiana, okay,” he stated. “But there’s no way in hell you can convince me that a Nick Saban team was gonna wave the white flag and just basically surrender to an ass-kicking, excuse my language, because that’s what it was, when they went up against Indiana, losing 38-3.

“You’re not going to convince me that they’re going to get their butts whipped on opening day against Florida State. I don’t believe that.”

In DeBoer’s first season, Alabama lost three games by a touchdown or less. They did, however, suffer a 19-point road defeat to a seven-loss Oklahoma team. 2025 was a bit different, even though they saw more success and eventually avenged the loss to OU in the College Football Playoff

They started their season with a 14-point road defeat to another seven-loss team in Florida State, were blown out by Georgia in the SEC title game by 21, and ended their season with the aforementioned blowout CFP loss to Indiana.

Smith believes these results speak for themselves when you compare DeBoer’s first two years to Saban’s last four.



“I watched this man, and in two years, he’s lost seven or eight games,” he concluded. “Nick Saban didn’t do that in the last four years combined at Alabama. … Had he been coaching anywhere else, I’m quite sure he would have done a phenomenal job. But to go from Nick Saban to him, there was definitely going to be something missing.”

Through two seasons in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer has amassed a 20-8 record (12-4 in SEC play), including a SEC title game loss and going 1-1 in College Football Playoff games in 2025. His team also lost the ReliaQuest Bowl to end the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Saban was 49-6 (31-3 in SEC play) with a national title, another title game appearance and an overall 3-2 record in the CFP in his final four seasons. Saban also won the SEC title three times in his last four years. His teams only lost by double digits twice in those four years, with their largest defeat being 15 to Georgia in the 2022 national title game.

Saban’s resume remains unmatched. Many refer to him as the greatest college football coach of all time for a reason. Filling his shoes was going to be a tall task for anyone.

And Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe DeBoer is up for it.