Sydney Thomas reveals 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, how far Alabama will go

Alabama alum and social media influencer Sydney Thomas revealed her 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket as her alma mater going pretty darn far. In fact, she has the Crimson Tide winning the whole thing this spring.

Alabama is a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, but Thomas has her school knocking off Michigan in the Sweet 16, followed by Iowa State in the Elite Eight. In her Final Four, Alabama beats Arizona while Illinois beats Duke on the flip side.

For Thomas’ full bracket, you can view it below. Alabama is the champion, but there are some intriguing upsets along the way!

Sydney Thomas' bracket!



Alabama-Illinois in the title game 🏆

VCU > UNC 👀

Akron upsets Texas Tech 🤫 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2WdgBZwdnb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2026

Alabama saw some controversy around the program prior to the NCAA Tournament. Aden Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana not for personal use.

Is Alabama a national title contender?

“Look, we’ve got standards in our program, and we’ve got ways we’ve held our guys accountable,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Hey Coach. “We try to keep everything in-house. Obviously, some of the situations you can’t, and this is one of those. The situation is a little different when we found out about what was going on this morning — I found out this morning. I guess it all went down this morning.

“So, we had to suspend him pending the investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct. We’re certainly disappointed in his behavior. But with that being said, we still love him. He’s still our guy. We’re helping him get the help that he needs. And we’re gonna continue to help him whatever we can.

“But as far as our team goes, I thought we had a great practice. We’re preparing to play without him this weekend. We’re preparing for Hofstra, who’s very good. They’ve got a good backcourt of their own. And I thought our guys, while at the same time, Aden’s one of our guys and everybody wants to wrap their arms around him and love him, everybody makes some mistakes in life. But they also understand we’ve got to move on, and we’ve got a whole other group of guys, and the team’s gotta go play Friday.”