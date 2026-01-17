Former Texas freshman offensive tackle Nick Brooks has committed to transfer to Alabama out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. Brooks will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining in Tuscaloosa.

Landing a commitment from Brooks is a strong portal close for the Crimson Tide and third-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. Brooks completed a two-day visit Tuscaloosa on Friday, according to BamaOnLine’s Andrew Bone. Friday is the final day of the two-week transfer window that opened Jan. 2nd and closes at midnight.

Brooks is becomes the 12th member of Alabama’s 2026 transfer class, and third offensive lineman, joining former Michigan transfers Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn.

The massive 6-foot-7 and 350-pound Brooks appeared in five games with three starts at left guard this past season with the Longhorns. Brooks signed with Texas as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), where he was rated as the No. 24 offensive tackle in the class, the No. 45 player from Georgia and the No. 335 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Brooks decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday came as Texas was being mentioned among the top two contenders to secure the services of Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Seaton, a former Five-Star Plus+ 2024 recruit, entered the portal on Monday and immediately became the top uncommitted transfer and a Top 5 overall portaler in the 2026 class.

Brooks made his collegiate debut earlier this season against Sam Houston with a spot appearance at left guard against Florida before earning starts against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The massive true freshman struggled at times as a freshman, committing four penalties with a pass blocking grade of 17.1 and a run blocking grade of 46.5 across 221 total snaps.

