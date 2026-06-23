'That offer changed everything': EDGE Tyler Younger commits to Alabama

Tyler Younger‘s recruitment moved fast.

His commitment came even faster.

After earning an offer at camp earlier this month, EDGE standout from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian has committed to Alabama.

Younger finished the process with around two dozen offers, but Alabama separated itself almost immediately after extending one of its own.

“That offer definitely raised Alabama in my recruitment overall when they offered that first week of June,” Younger told Rivals. “I had already built a great connection with Coach Christian Robinson, but after getting the offer and doing more research on the program, I could really see myself there.”

The relationship with Robinson, a Greater Atlanta Christian alumnus, proved invaluable throughout the process.

“I already had a great connection with Coach C-Rob because he went to GAC. He’s been working with me and investing in me, and that relationship meant a lot. Who he is, and what he is about, really made us relate to each other well.”

After official visits to UCF, Stanford and Rutgers, Younger arrived in Tuscaloosa and quickly sensed something different.

“I saw a difference that I correlated with,” he said. “Talking with Coach DeBoer, Coach Wommack, Coach C-Rob and building relationships with the players allowed me to envision myself being at Alabama.

“Those relationships and the development were the biggest things in my decision. There’s a reason Alabama produces so many NFL Draft picks. Just being there and seeing how they operate, you can tell it’s different.”

He also pointed to the culture surrounding the program.

“I feel like the community is really supportive of Alabama football and the players,” Younger said. “That’s a blessing, and I wanted to be part of it.”

Robinson’s coaching style only reinforced the decision.

“He was coaching me on the little things and showing me ways to improve,” Younger said. “I could tell he genuinely wanted me to become the best player I could be, and I take pride in that.”

Stanford and Rutgers both made strong impressions during the recruiting process, but Alabama ultimately distinguished itself.

“They really showed why they’re a winning program and how much they invest in their players,” Younger said. “I think Coach DeBoer is a great coach — one I want to play for. Not only is he a good coach on the field, but he’s also a good coach off the field and does a great job helping young men become better people.”