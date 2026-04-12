Tuscaloosa PD shuts down the Strip amid multiple arrests following 2026 A-Day

The Strip in Tuscaloosa has been shut down following Alabama‘s A-Day activities on Saturday. Kalen DeBoer took the Crimson Tide to Bryant-Denny Stadium to showcase an early look at the 2026 football team. Plenty attended the event but since then, it’s gotten out of hand. People are no longer allowed to be on the street, either having to go inside a bar or restaurant or leave the area.

“From TPD: Due to overcrowding, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is closing the Strip to maintain public order and safety,” their official X account said. “Everyone currently on the street is required to either go inside a business or leave the area. We appreciate your cooperation as officers work to keep everyone safe.”

Since the news broke, Tuscaloosa County Council President Kip Tyner provided a reaction. He revealed that multiple arrests have already been made on the day.

“The Strip is being shut down immediately — multiple arrests — gun, and much more,” Tyner said via a Facebook post. “Makes me sick – it’s not locals or UA students – it’s folks from Lipscomb, Bessemer, Ensley, Hale County causing crap! Get rid of A-Day? Sad.”

Getting rid of A-Day has been a discussion point in the past. Spring games across college football typically do not take place anymore, at least as they used to. Plenty of programs have gone the route of only holding scrimmages. Most times, fans are still welcomed to observe what takes place on the field from the stands.

A modified version of A-Day took place in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Unfortunately, Alabama walked off the field with a pretty big injury concern. NC State transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers left the sideline on a cart after not being able to put any weight on one of his leg.

DeBoer provided an update on Rogers during a press conference following the scrimmage. DeBoer says Rogers is set to get an MRI to officially reveal the issues. However, no immediate diagnosis came. Alabama hopes to have more in the coming months before the 2026 season begins.

“We’ll have to get evaluated here,” DeBoer said. “Unfortunate with him getting dinged up. So, we’ll kind of see what that looks like. He’ll be able to get the MRIs and all that kind of stuff. We’ll see what happens. We’ll have more information here as we go through the spring and summer.”