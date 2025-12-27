Ty Simpson addresses how Kalen DeBoer handled outside noise entering College Football Playoff

Ty Simpson is in the midst of preparing Alabama to take on top-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Before the New Year’s Day matchup takes place, the Crimson Tide QB1 took a moment for an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

During the interview, Simpson was asked about the coaching carousel and how his head coach, Kalen DeBoer, was rumored for more than one major head coaching vacancy. Simpson explained how his head coach was able to suppress the noise amid Alabama’s run to the College Football Playoff.

“With all that noise going on about Michigan, earlier in the year about Penn State, nobody really knew,” Simpson said. “And nobody really knows now, but all coach DeBoer, has talked about is just, Alabama, Alabama, Alabama. Y’all saw it during the game. None of it distracted us; Alabama is what he cares about and preaches, and that’s what he is going to continue to preach about.”

Simpson said that DeBoer has proven to him and the rest of the Alabama team that he wants to coach the Crimson Tide into the future. With so many high profile head coaching jobs coming open, it was inevitable his name would come up in those searches.

Both the Penn State and Michigan jobs have since been filled. Those results restate DeBoer’s main focus has always been on coaching Alabama.

“He just wants to be in the moment in the present,” Simpson continued. “He talks about being 1-0, and this is where he wants to be. That’s just a testament to him, of not letting the outside noise distract our team. Because we’re on a mission right now, and that’s to win.”

Simpson, a junior, was a part of the last Alabama team coached by Nick Saban. He had the choice to enter the NCAA transfer portal but opted to return to Alabama and play for DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. Simpson waited another year behind Jalen Milroe but being able to take the reigns this season. Now in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, that decision has worked out well for both parties.

He cited Saban’s presence in Tuscaloosa as a leading factor in his original commitment. Simpson believes it says a lot about DeBoer’s eagerness to take over for a coach that many consider the greatest of all time.

Two seasons later, and both DeBoer and Simpson have the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal with just two wins separating themselves from a national championship appearance. They have to topple top-ranked, undefeated Indiana first.

Kickoff for the Rose Bowl is set for Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN will carry the national broadcast.