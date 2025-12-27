Ty Simpson compares mindset after falling behind vs. Oklahoma to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady

Facing a 17–0 deficit on the road in a College Football Playoff game, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson turned to two of the greatest competitors in sports history for inspiration.

Appearing on Bussin’ With The Boys, Simpson revealed a fascinating tidbit about his preparation. Watching documentaries on Michael Jordan and Tom Brady helped shape his mindset during the Crimson Tide’s historic comeback win over Oklahoma.

“That whole week I had been watching The Last Dance and then The Man In The Arena with Tom Brady,” Simpson said. “It just fired me up. Everybody was talking about in The Last Dance, Jordan’s mentality. … Jordan was like, ‘We took care of you last game. Took care of you the game before. We’re going to take care of you in this game.’”

Additionally, Simpson also pointed to Brady’s late-career growth and relentless belief during comeback victories. Those lessons are the ones that resonated in the moment.

“Then Tom Brady, he just talked about the team and how he got better towards the end of his career. … Doing his job. All the comeback victories. It really made sense to me,” Simpson explained.

That belief was tested quickly. Alabama trailed 17–0 in the first half on Friday night in Norman against an Oklahoma defense that had controlled the early action.

“On the road, a playoff game, Friday night, down 17–0, right? That’s a really, really good team and a really good defense,” Simpson added. “So down 17–0. … All we needed was a chance. We just needed a spark.”

Moreover, Simpson stated he spent that stretch going up and down the sideline, reinforcing a simple message: “Guys, we got to believe. Take your time, do your job. That’s all I ask,” he elaborated. “If everybody does their job, like we’re going to be fine.”

More on Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

That spark came on a critical third-down. From there, Alabama surged. The Crimson Tide rattled off 27 unanswered points, completing the largest comeback in College Football Playoff history and becoming the first team to win a road game in the CFP.

“Once that happened, I knew like, ‘Let’s go, man. Just give me the ball,’” Simpson said. “Once we got that spark, everybody was just like, ‘All right, like we can do this.’”

Now, Alabama will carry that belief into the Rose Bowl. They’ll face top-seeded Indiana. The Hoosiers earned a bye into the quarterfinals after a 12–0 regular season and a Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State, led by 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Based on early betting lines, Alabama is expected to enter the Rose Bowl as a touchdown underdog. But if Simpson’s mindset holds true, the Crimson Tide will arrive believing another comeback is always possible.

“You just got to believe,” Simpson stated. “You have to have that wolf mentality of like, ‘Let’s go, man. Give me the ball. Ready to rock and roll. Let’s compete.’”