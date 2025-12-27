Ty Simpson explains decision to stay at Alabama after Nick Saban retirement

Ty Simpson opened up on why he chose to stay at Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement, rather than enter the NCAA transfer portal. It seems to have paid off for him over the last nearly two seasons.

“It was hard. I’m going to be honest with you guys,” Simpson said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I always had a you know, mindset going in of, right, like, you know, what do I want out of, you know, my college career? And I’ve always wanted to be, you know, the best that I can be and playing in the NFL and getting recruited by Saban. He always talks about, you know, creating value for yourself. You know, always, whether it’s, you know, on the field or offer off the field. And he said that, you know, Alabama is the place to do that, whether it’s with football or off the field with, you know, marketing, or, you know, media, or just being, you know, in general, with a degree so you know, everything going on, right?

“And (coach) Saban retires, you know, I’m shell shocked, just as everybody else, I’m like, ‘Man, I chose to come back,’ literally, like, two days before, I had a conversation with him, like, ‘Hey, Coach, you know, what should I do?’ And you know, we talked about it, and he said, ‘You know, I get it if you want to leave, but you know, I know you and I know what you wanted in recruiting, and you know if you want to create value for yourself, and you want, you know, to be a first round draft pick. This could be a great story for you, and you can leave a legacy here.’

“And so I thought about it, prayed about it. I was like, You know what? Like, you’re right. The next thing you know, he retires. I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Well, you know, that he just lied to me,’ but also, as a coach’s son, right? Like, I understand, I understand what was going on. I understand how he thought about it. We had a good conversation about it, and to this day, we laugh about it.”

Ty Simpson details staying at Alabama after Nick Saban retirement

Simpson is in his second season under current coach Kalen DeBoer. This year, Simpson became the full-time starter and it worked out as he guided the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. Heck, Simpson and Bama beat Oklahoma in a rematch to advance to the quarterfinals!

“Coach DeBoer comes in, and at first, I’m like, man, you know, I don’t know guys, a little West Coast guy, you know, Pac-12 at the time … But I knew his background, and I knew he was an offensive guy. So, you know, I’m like, You know what? I chose Alabama. I love the SEC, you know, give it a shot, right,” Simpson said. “So I go through the spring, it was just, like, a complete 180 just kind of, you know, got to play ball. It was free, it was offensive minded and not defensive minded. And honestly, like, it probably was better for my development, in a sort of way, just because it wasn’t so it was, honestly, because I could just play, you know what I mean? Like, the only reps that I got, you know, were some of the game (in the) South Florida game, but it was all like defensive minded reps, and I could never, you know, I had to prove myself that I could actually play.”

Play he can. In 14 games this year, Simpson has 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.1% completion percentage. He has NFL aspirations and it seems like he’s getting buzz. But for now, Simpson has No. 1 Indiana to worry about in the Rose Bowl.