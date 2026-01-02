Ty Simpson injury update: New details emerge on Alabama QB after Rose Bowl exit

One drive into the second half, Ty Simpson was not out there playing quarterback for Alabama in the Rose Bowl. A “coach’s decision” came in from Kalen DeBoer to play Austin Mack for the rest of the game. Simpson left due to an injury, one he later revealed to be a fractured rib after taking a hit from an Indiana defender.

DeBoer spoke on the matter during his postgame press conference after falling 38-3. Simpson’s injury was apparent during halftime, with the plan being to give him a series to test things out. To say his quarterback is disappointed would be an understatement.

“Ty had an injury, obviously, and he really wanted to try to go out there,” DeBoer said. “We treated him at halftime, and he gave it a series. I know he feels like he let down the team, and there’s no way that’s the case. He went out there and tried to battle. That’s who he is, so I’m never going to let that be a thing where (he thinks) he let us down in any way. I’m making sure he knows that… But that was the situation with Ty.”

Alabama did not put much together offensively, even when Simpson was out there. He completed 12 of his 16 passes but for just 67 yards. Simpson also, somehow, ended the afternoon as the team’s leading rusher with 17 yards on three carries.

Mack did not produce anything all too different, besides a drive resulting in a field goal. He was efficient from a completion standpoint as well, connecting on 11 of 16 throws. His yardage was better than Simpson, throwing for 106.

“Austin being ready to go, he did some nice things when he got on the football field tonight,” DeBoer said. “And (he was) just put in a tight spot when you’re trying to catch up and it’s the third quarter already. So, I’m proud of everybody.”

Certainly not how anybody envisioned a trip to the Rose Bowl, especially Simpson. Alabama ends the 2025 season on a disappointing note with a quarterfinal exit in the College Football Playoff. Injury or no injury, questions are going to pop up about Simpson’s future with the program. A decision about the NFL Draft might be upcoming after one season as the starting quarterback.

Either way, DeBoer wants to make sure Simpson knows Thursday’s effort is not on his shoulders.