Ty Simpson shares why he did not leave Alabama despite being buried on depth chart

In a day and age when college football players transfer at the first sign of adversity, Ty Simpson did the unthinkable — he stayed.

For three straight years, Simpson languished at the bottom of Alabama‘s loaded quarterback depth chart. After signing with the Crimson Tide as the No. 2 QB in the 2022 class, the former five-star recruit threw a combined for 50 total pass attempts playing behind future No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in 2022 and then two years backing up dual-threat Jalen Milroe in 2023 and 2024.

“My role was as the No. 2 guy, but I was also chomping at the bit wanting to play because I felt like I could help,” Simpson told Barstool Sports‘ Jon Gruden during a recent appearance on Gruden’s QB Class.

Simpson even stayed through Alabama’s monumental 2024 coaching change — which not all of the Tide’s top talent did — after seven-time national championship-winning head coach Nick Saban retired following the 2023 season. Instead, Simpson stuck with Alabama and new coach Kalen DeBoer.

That perseverance paid off, and the 23-year-old Simpson enters next week’s 2026 NFL Draft as the No. 2-rated QB behind only expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza of Indiana. Now, ahead of what could be the biggest moment of his career to this point, Simpson explained why he stayed in Tuscaloosa despite rarely seeing the field through his first three years in Tuscaloosa.

“I prayed about it, and I loved the University of Alabama, and I’ve always wanted to leave a legacy somewhere, and I felt that even though everything wasn’t in my timeline, it was in God’s timeline,” Simpson told Gruden, adding that he told himself: “I could still accomplish everything I wanted to accomplish. I could still win a Heisman Trophy and a national championship, be a first-round pick. It just wasn’t in the three years that I thought it (would be), it just happened in four (instead).”

And while he wasn’t able to accomplish all of the goals he set for himself as a five-star recruit in 2022, Simpson is just days away from potentially achieving the most important one for his future — being a first-round draft pick. Despite only playing one season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Simpson put more than enough on tape in 15 games in 2025 to catch the attention of NFL personnel.

In fact, several NFL pundits were so impressed they publicly backed Simpson as the top QB in this class, thrusting him into serious first-round consideration. Only time will tell if Simpson ultimately hears his name called on April 23. But, just as he did in Tuscaloosa, Simpson is betting on himself and will be among the 16 NFL hopeful attending the 2026 NFL Draft in person.