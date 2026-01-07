Former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins has committed to transfer to Alabama out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He will have one year of collegiate eligbility remaining in Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Thompkins commits to the Crimson Tide as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 3-rated defensive lineman in the portal and No. 32 player overall, according to On3’s Transfer Portal Player Rankings. It’s quite the improvement for Thompkins, who signed with USC as a three-star product in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Edison (Stockton, Calif.) High, where he was ranked as the No. 46 player in California, the No. 52-ranked EDGE and No. 623 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Thompkins committed after visiting Tuscaloosa on Monday, securing a commitment from the highly-coveted defensive lineman before upcoming visits to Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.

Thompkins started 12 and finished his redshirt junior season with 31 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one quarterback hurry, two passes broken up and one forced fumble in 12 games in 2025. He capped his four-year career in Los Angeles with 56 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five pass breakups between 2022-25.

Thompkins is Alabama’s fifth portal commitment and second defensive prospect after securing former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson on Tuesday. They are joined by former NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, former Michigan interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn and former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Former Virginia Tech LB Caleb Woodson commits to Alabama

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson has committed to transfer to Alabama out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He will have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining in Tuscaloosa.

Woodson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2nd after racking up 152 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception in 35 career games (17 starts) across three seasons in Blacksburg. That includes ranking second on the Hokies’ roster with 58 total tackles this past season, during which he only played in nine games (five starts). It was his second consecutive season as the team’s second-leading tackler after racking up a career-best 72 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 13 games (11 starts) in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Woodson signed with Virginia Tech as a three-start prospect out of Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) High in the Class of 2023, where he was No. 25 player out of Virginia, No. 93-ranked linebacker and No. 974 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.