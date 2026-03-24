Elkin (NC) football hires former App State lineman as head coach

The Elkin High School (NC) football program has gone through tough times over the past five years and are hoping a little sprinkle of the past will help lift them to a turnaround in 2026.

According to NCPreps’ Deana King, the Buckin’ Elks have tabbed alum Cory Rycroft, who is also a former Appalachian State offensive lineman, as the program’s next head coach. Rycroft was apart of the program’s 2002 state championship-winning team before moving on to play for the Mountaineers.

Please join us in welcoming Coach Cory Rycroft as the new head football coach at Elkin High School! A proud 2003 graduate and member of the 2002 state championship team, Coach Rycroft went on to play at Appalachian State, where he was part of three national championship teams. For the past 17 years, he has served Elkin as a dedicated teacher and coach, building strong relationships and impacting countless students. Coach Rycroft and his wife, Dr. Emily Rycroft, the elementary school principal, are excited to begin this new journey and continue serving the Elkin community.

Elkin HS names alum Cory Rycroft as head football coach of the Buckin Elks. @JoelBryantHSOT @ChrisHughesCP pic.twitter.com/izdJ2IFb64 — Deana King (@NCPreps) March 24, 2026

Rycroft takes on a Elkin program that has gone through five straight losing campaigns, winning just 11 games from 2021-2025. The Buckin’ Elks most successful recent stretch was from 2018-2020 when the program won 23 games, with 2020 being the last time the team won a playoff game.

One of the team’s top slated returners looks to be Class of 2027 linebacker Kameron Hall, who made a team-high 126 tackles in 2025.

Elkin ended this past season with a 2-9 record and finished ranked No. 369 in the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

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