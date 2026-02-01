The Arizona State Sun Devils were back in action on Saturday, taking on and losing to rival Arizona. In the process, Bobby Hurley saw his team slip to .500 with their second straight loss.

After the game, Hurley was asked about what he’s seen from his team. In particular, if there are some encouraging signs to build on moving forward. It was a sentiment that Hurley wasn’t overly excited about, though, lamenting that it may be too late in the season.

“It’s kind of too late to put things together, I would say,” Bobby Hurley said. “But, more or less, we’ve been scrappy. We compete. We’ve beaten Texas, beaten Oklahoma, beat Santa Clara. Close games. Fortunate to win a couple of them. We’ve kind of done as good as we can do.”

Arizona State is now sitting at 11-11 overall and just 2-7 in Big 12 play. The Sun Devils have struggled, in particular, on the road. There, the Sun Devils are just 1-5.

In the 87-74 loss to Arizona, the Sun Devils fell at home. That game saw Arizona State outshot from the field, three-point range, and the free throw line. Arizona State also had 13 fewer rebounds and 30 fewer points in the paint. All of that became too much to overcome.

“Today we played as good of basketball as this team was probably capable of. Now, we should be able to shoot free throws better. There’s no excuse for that,” Hurley said. “There had to be two or three more rebounds that we should have gotten that we didn’t get. Maybe if you do that, it closes the gap a little. Came close to our ceiling.”

Bobby Hurley has been the head coach at Arizona State since 2015. Prior to that, he’d been the head coach at Buffalo, following multiple stops as an assistant coach. Now sitting at 179-162 overall at Arizona State, Hurley is looking to avoid a third straight losing season and a second in a row since joining the Big 12. The Sun Devils have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2023.

Now, Arizona State is going to look to bounce back in Big 12 play as quickly as possible. That starts with a road trip to Salt Lake City to play Utah on Wednesday, February 4th. There are nine games left in the regular season before the Big 12 Tournament to prove that it’s not too late to put things together.