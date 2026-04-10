LSU redshirt freshman forward Marcus Vaughns has committed to transfer to Arizona State, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Vaughns, an Australian national, will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting during the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-8 and 221-pound small forward originally committed to the Tigers in May 2025 over an opportunity with the Australian professional National Basketball League’s (NBL) Next Stars program. Vaughns cited his longstanding relationship with former LSU assistant coach David Patrick, who was hired as the Sun Devils’ associate head coach earlier this week, as a reason for his decision last Summer.

“I have a good relationship with coach McMahon, considering the first time I met him was at the visit,” Vaughns told On3’s Matthew Brune last May. “Coach David Patrick, I’ve known him basically my whole life, since I was like five years old. It was good to build a relationship with the rest of the staff as well.

“Coach Patrick has known my dad [for a long time]. When he was at TCU, he would fly out to Australia pretty regularly and I met him at a practice and ever since then, I see him every time he flies out. Just recently, he flew out to come watch one of my practices.”

Now it’s Vaughns following Patrick to Arizona State. The Sun Devils are in transition after parting ways with longtime head coach Bobby Hurley late last season and hiring former Saint Mary‘s head coach Randy Bennett on March 23. Bennett, 63, comes to Tempe after 25 years leading the Gaels to a 589-228 record, including five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances between 2022-26.

Vaughns becomes Bennett’s first transfer addition at Arizona State after five other Sun Devils — Marcus Adams Jr., Adante Holiman, Kash Polk, Mor Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet — entered the transfer portal after it opened Monday night.

Vaughns previously played with Center of Excellence in Australia, but also spent time at the NBA Global Academy. He was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, where he was the No. 41 small forward in the class and No. 125 overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.