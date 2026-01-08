Michigan Wolverines quarterback Mikey Keene has committed to transfer to the Arizona State Sun Devils, On3 has learned. He previously played for the UCF Knights and the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Keene spent one season at Michigan in 2025. He had come in as a veteran quarterback, but would get beaten out for the starting job during the offseason by incoming freshman Bryce Underwood. In the end, he didn’t see the field for the Wolverines.

Coming out of high school, Keene was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021. He was the 817th-ranked player overall and the 63rd-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. That came after he played his high school football at Chandler, in Arizona. He initially chose to go to UCF over Iowa State and Tulane, among other offers.

Keene would play two seasons at UCF. During that time, he played in 15 games, including four games during the 2022 season, which allowed him to use a redshirt. He finished his time there throwing for 2,377 yards and 23 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

From there, he transferred to Fresno State, where he became the starter for two seasons. In 24 games there, Keene completed 68.7% of his passes for 5,868 yards and 42 touchdowns, compared to 21 interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

An injury derailed Keene’s time at Michigan. That injury happened in the Spring. In the end, he never played during the 2025 season.

Michigan ultimately went 9-4 with a Citrus Bowl loss. Meanwhile, head coach Sherrone Moore was fired before the bowl game for cause. He’s since been replaced by former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Now, Keene joins an Arizona State program that is coming off an 8-5 season and is two years removed from winning the Big 12 and going to the College Football Playoff. However, veteran starter Sam Leavitt made the decision to transfer out of the program, leaving the Sun Devils looking for answers there.

Arizona State currently has the 36th-ranked class in the 2026 transfer cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That includes 12 transfers out of the program and another 10 incoming players. Along with Keene, Arizona State also landed former Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley out of the Transfer Portal. Presumably, those two are set to compete for the starting job next season.

The Transfer Portal is set to close on January 16. In the meantime, more movement is expected to come around the country.