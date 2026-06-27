Report: Brandon Aiyuk 'untradeable,' needs to apply for reinstatement with NFL

The Brandon Aiyuk situation took another wild turn going into the weekend. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is basically “untradeable” at this point and actually has to apply to reinstatement with the NFL.

He has not played since the 2024 season and did not play in 2025 due to injury and contract demands. But Aiyuk has stayed in the news with his apparent desire to go to the Washington Commanders by posting numerous videos on Instagram. Not only that, as recent as June 13th, Aiyuk is wanted on a warrant out of Northern California, related to a misdemeanor charge of “exhibition of speed” after Aiyuk posted a viral video to his social media in December that showed him driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph around Levi’s Stadium, per the New York Post.

So good luck figuring out if Aiyuk is going to play again anytime soon, with whomever. Fowler reported the latest on the embattled star WR.

“So the situation is he’s on the left squad list for San Francisco, he has to apply for reinstatement officially with the NFL, with Commissioner Roger Goodell,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “That has not happened yet. The 49ers have given no indication, that I’m aware of, that they’re going to trade him, cut him, whatever, but teams I’ve talked to consider him untradable at this point, even before those Instagram video barrages came out.

“So it’s a complicated situation. It’s clear he wants to go to Washington. I’m told the Commanders are not going to do anything at receiver right now. At training camp, maybe they will revisit whether they add a player … Talking to teams, they think he might have to take the (veteran) minimum at this point, you know, it’s just not a lot of value contractually for him once he is released.”

Brandon Aiyuk done in the NFL?

Brandon Aiyuk only played in seven games during the 2024 season. He caught 25 passes for 374 yards after a career year in 2023, helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite a public apology from Aiyuk, the viral video resulted in an investigation from the Santa Clara Police Department, which was ultimately forwarded to the district attorney’s office on Jan. 15, according to the Post. The entire incident has created a rift between Aiyuk and the 49ers organization, with San Francisco general manager John Lynch even telling reporters “it’s safe to say (Aiyuk has) played his last snap as a 49er” in January, per the Post.

In April, prior to the NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested Aiyuk trade market has soured because teams have struggled to contact him, including the 49ers themselves.

“We know he’s not going to be back in San Francisco, we know the team is ready to move on from him, and they’ve advertised — including this weekend — at every turn that they’d trade him for whatever they could get back for him,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And I think the reason that a team’s not trading for him right now is they don’t want to assume the current contract that he has.

“So it’s a situation where he hasn’t been in clear, constant communication with the 49ers, they’ve had a hard time getting ahold of him. Other teams have attempted to reach out and they’ve had a hard time getting ahold of him.”