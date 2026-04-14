Arizona lands commitment from standout TE Max Markofski

Mission Viejo (Calif.) tight end Max Markofski just announced he’ll play his college ball at Arizona.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Markofski said. “I visited a lot of colleges and there was an energy and a vibe at Arizona that felt like home.

“All of the coaches are amazing and it’s a place where I think I can get fully developed as a tight end. There is a chemistry with the players that felt right for me as well so I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Arizona TE coach Josh Miller was the lead recruiter with Markofski.

“I have developed a great relationship with Coach Miller,” Markofski said. “He’s a great tight end coach and I’m really looking forward to being coached by him.

“On my last visit in March, I spent a lot of time with coach Brennan as well and I was really impressed with what Arizona is building as a program. I’m totally shutting it down, no more trips for me, I’m 100% locked in and committed to Arizona.”

Markofski is an exciting pass catcher with a ton of upside. He’s battled injuries the last two years missing most of his sophomore year and all but two games of his junior season.

When healthy, he’s a difference maker and had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and looked poised to have a big junior year before suffering a season ending injury.

He plays more like a jumbo receiver but projects as a tight end at the college level and has the kind of frame to easily add good weight.

He checks off a lot of boxes in terms of his frame, athleticism and skill set and despite the lack of game experience, we have Markofski rated a high three-star with an 88 Rating as well as the No. 46 player in the state.

He’s all of 6-foot-4.5, 220 pounds and can run. During his sophomore track season, he had personal best times of 11.03-100m, 22.31-200m and 50.84-400m.

Arizona State and Washington State were also involved but the Cats were able to seal the deal earlier today.