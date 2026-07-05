'That would be sick': How four teammates all decided to pick Arizona

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- ON3 BASKETBALLCollege Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after Donnie Freeman injury at St. John's
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGTalented DB Evan Mack commits to Arizona, goes in-depth on why he chose the Wildcats
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Cal, Stanford and others: Big summer visits impress QB Chase Curren
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Jaxson Carper intel: A few teams standing out most for the 2028 four-star quarterback