Anonymous SEC coach claims Ryan Silverfield might have taken 'the wrong Power 4 job' at Arkansas

After what has been a less-than-stellar decade-and-a-half for the Arkansas football program, the Razorbacks have entrusted former Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield to lead the program back to national relevance. Over the past six seasons, Silverfield led the Tigers to a 49-25 record with four bowl game victories.

Arkansas hasn’t posted a 10-win campaign since 2011, when Bobby Petrino led the Hogs to an 11-2 record. The Hogs are coming off a dreadful 2-10 campaign, which saw head coach Sam Pittman fired following their 32-31 loss to Silverfield and Memphis on Sept. 20.

Silverfield was expected to make the jump to a P4 coaching job this offseason, and that became official on Nov. 30 when he was hired by Arkansas. In an anonymous interview for Athlon Magazine, however, an opposing SEC coach told the magazine that they believe Silverfield “might have taken the wrong Power 4 job.”

Anonymous SEC coach makes bold claim about Arkansas’ Ryan Silverfield

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“They’re not considered a sleeping giant. Ryan Silverfield is a great coach who might have taken the wrong Power 4 job at the wrong time,” the coach said. “If you look at their SEC schedule, the nine teams that they have to play are pretty daunting, and then you add Utah. That doesn’t set up for Year 1 success. In this day and age, if you don’t have Year 1 success, narratives get forced upon you that you’ve gotta find a way to shake.”

“[Silverfield] has always had excellent offenses. They put a lot on their quarterback to make checks and reads. He’s very calm on game day, and very, very bright. He understands the ending of games and how to handle those situations with timeouts.”

The coach touts Arkansas‘ brutal SEC schedule, which could be rough for the Razorbacks in year one of the Silverfield era. They will play just two buy games (North Alabama and Tulsa), with their other non-conference game coming against the Utah Utes. Arkansas then plays one of the hardest schedules in all of the SEC, with seven of its nine conference games coming against teams that won at least eight games last season.

The Razorbacks and Silverfield will be relying on redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson to lead the offense this season. In six career games, the former four-star prospect boasts 500 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also totaled 55 yards and two scores on the ground.