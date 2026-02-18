Arkansas‘ All-SEC infielder Camden Kozeal has proven able to do a little bit of everything in the Razorbacks infield. Off the diamond, he’s also a skilled wildlife expert — or so it seems.

The Razorbacks baseball account on X posted a video of Kozeal with an armadillo in his arms, taking it across the field in Baum–Walker Stadium and toward some foliage past the outfield. Apparently in-tune with the local wildlife, Kozeal also took a moment to feed the fish in the small body of water outside of the stadium.

Last week, we were filming a hype video with @camden_kozeal. And then this happened. pic.twitter.com/SzCdngEYWP — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 18, 2026

The Arkansas baseball account followed up with two shots of the smiling Kozeal with the armadillo in his outstretched arms. It’s captioned: “Cam vs. Wild.” Stephen Schoch, a former college baseball player from Virginia who gained popularity during Virginia’s College World Series run in 2021, called Kozeal college baseball’s Robert Irwin.

Kozeal’s viral moment comes right as the 2026 college baseball season kicks off. The Razorbacks are off to a 3-1 start, of which Kozeal has made the start at second base each time. So far, Kozeal is batting .231 (3-13) with two of those hits going over the fence. He’s scored six runs and three RBIs while drawing six walks.

This comes after a season where Kozeal earned second team All-SEC honors at first base in 2025. He logged 55 starts in 50 appearances — 30 at first base, 25 at second base — while slashing .333/.386/.606 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. He hit 15 home runs with 63 RBIs and 49 runs on 77 total hits. He doubled 18 times, drew 19 walks and went 2-3 on stolen bases.

During last season, Kozeal recorded 23 multi-hit games, including 16 games where he recorded 16 multi-RBI games as well. He a logged eight-game hitting streak and aa 14-game streak where he reached base. Defensively, he committed five errors in 300 total fielding attempts.

2026 is his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring in from Vanderbilt. He played in 43 games with 35 starts as a true freshman with the Commodores before moving on to Fayetteville out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Kozeal and Arkansas will be back on the diamond coming up on Friday for Game 1 of a three-game series against Xavier at home. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.