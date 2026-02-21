Camden Kozeal waited for a great time to finish hitting for the cycle for Arkansas on Saturday. As the Razorbacks hosted Xavier, Kozeal hit a double in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and no one on base.

Doing so led to a walk-off hit by Kuhio Aloy, driving in the winning run and winning 7-6. But it was an impressive day for the one they call the armadillo guy.

Before getting into some context, you have to see Kozeal’s final hit of the day. It can be seen below.

All told, Kozeal went four-for-five on Saturday, had two RBI and scored three runs. But that wasn’t the most viral thing he did this week.

Kozeal went viral this week for wrangling an armadillo at Baum-Walker Stadium, pulling it out of the dugout and finding it a new home. Of course, not everyone was thrilled with the encounter.

Despite the fact that it produced a hilarious video set to the tune of ‘Baba O’Riley’ by The Who, it didn’t sit well with everyone. Coach Dave Van Horn knows things could have ended a little differently.

So he had a chat with Camden Kozeal. The Arkansas skipper explained in a video shared by John Nabors of Inside Arkansas.

“So I didn’t find out about it till yesterday, maybe that’s when the video came out,” Van Horn said. “I called him. I called him last night on the way driving home, because that’s when I got word about it. And I just called him and I said, ‘Hey, when did you do this armadillo thing?’ And he said, ‘Oh, it was last week.’

“And I said, ‘Well, OK. And you didn’t get bit or scratched or anything?’ He said, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘You know those things can give you leprosy?’ And we have a good relationship. He goes like, ‘Leprosy, like in the Bible?’ I said, ‘Yeah, like in the Bible.’ I said, ‘Don’t be messing with those things, they’re nasty.’ And I think I scared him a little bit.”

Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report