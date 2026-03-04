Arkansas is getting in on the jersey patch game. They’ve announced a partnership with Tyson Foods, and now the company’s logo will be featured on the Razorbacks’ uniform in 2026 and beyond.

It’s a huge five-year partnership that will place the company’s logo on the jerseys of all Arkansas athletic programs. As you can tell, the Razorbacks are taking another major step into the evolving world of college athletics.

The jersey branding is only part of the story. According to Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, roughly 90% of the revenue generated from the deal is expected to flow directly to Razorbacks athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities tied to the partnership.

“The intention is that every student-athlete will be positively impacted by this partnership,” Yurachek said. “That was really important to Mr. Tyson and Donnie King, their president and CEO, and Kristina Lambert, their chief growth officer. And it’s really important to us as well.”

Continuing, Yurachek called the agreement, which includes jersey patches across all sports, “the largest true sponsorship agreement in college athletics right now.”

Specific financial terms were not disclosed. However, Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson pushed back on speculation that the deal approaches nine figures: “It’s not $100 million, let’s put it that way,” Tyson told CBS Sports.

Even without that figure, the structure of the agreement could make it one of the most influential NIL-driven sponsorship models in the country: “The game’s changing so quickly,” Tyson added. “NIL sponsorships, funding for universities — the model is moving really, really quickly.”

Alas, the partnership extends well beyond jerseys. Tyson Foods will receive branding across Arkansas courts and fields and will become the “Official Protein of the Razorbacks.” The company also plans to incorporate student-athletes into brand ambassador programs which is the primary mechanism through which NIL compensation will be distributed to Arkansas athletes.

In the modern college athletics landscape, that structure is increasingly important as schools look for creative ways to support athletes financially. Arkansas is only the second major program to secure a comprehensive all-sport jersey sponsorship since the NCAA approved the idea earlier this year.

LSU announced a seven-year jersey patch agreement with Woodside Energy in February, while UNLV signed a five-year, $11 million deal with Accesso Biologics in December. NCAA rules allow schools to sell up to two jersey patch sponsorships, but Yurachek indicated the Tyson deal will make the company the exclusive jersey partner across all Razorbacks programs.

“Mr. Tyson and I had some conversations about how this might look specific to men’s basketball, and then that opened up a broader conversation for the inclusion of all 19 of our sports,” Yurachek said.

Tyson Foods, headquartered just miles away in Springdale, has deep ties to Arkansas. Yurachek believes the company’s investment reflects both regional pride and a recognition of the value athletics brings to the state.

“I think they’re stepping up and really want to show their support,” Yurachek added. “Hopefully that support encourages others to continue to support at an even higher level than they already are.”

Between jersey patches, branding and NIL opportunities across 19 sports, the Arkansas–Tyson partnership represents a major shift in how college athletic departments are building the financial future of their programs, and their athletes. It’s going to be interesting to see how this shapes future deals throughout college athletics.