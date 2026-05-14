Arkansas Athletics announces it will be reinstating men's and women's tennis programs

Just 20 days ago, Arkansas Athletics announced that it would be discontinuing its men’s and women’s tennis programs. After immense backlash, however, Arkansas announced on Thursday that it would be reinstating the programs.

The move to discontinue the programs came as Arkansas claimed it was not able to provide the level of support necessary to fund two competitive programs. Last season, Arkansas reported spending $2.35 million on the two programs (14th out of 15 public schools in the SEC).

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Student-athletes, however, were still given the option to remain at the University as a student and complete their current degree program. Their scholarships would have been honored through the completion of their degree.

Hunter Yuracheck announces reinstatement of Arkansas men’s and women’s tennis programs

On Thursday, however, Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek revealed that the men’s and women’s tennis programs will live on.

“Following extensive analysis and in alignment with our strategic priorities, we made the difficult decision earlier this spring to discontinue our men’s and women’s tennis programs,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said, via a release.

“Since that announcement, we have engaged in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders, including alumni and donors, to explain our rationale and listen to their concerns. We are thankful for our generous donors that have stepped forward in recent days with commitments to provide short-term funding for both programs. While this support does not represent a permanent solution, it offers a viable path forward. Accordingly, I have recommended to Chancellor Robinson that we reinstate both programs effective immediately and allow our head coaches to begin preparations for the 2026–27 season.

“Looking ahead, a significant endowment remains the only feasible long-term solution to ensure the sustainability of our tennis programs. A dedicated group of supporters has committed to pursuing that goal.

“Over the next year, the Department of Athletics and the Razorback Foundation will closely monitor the progress of this endowment effort — ensuring it does not detract from any of our broader fundraising priorities and confirming that significant progress is being made to acquire the necessary funds for the tennis programs’ long-term sustainability past this initial investment.”

Tennis programs were originally discontinued due to lack of resources

Last season, Arkansas men’s tennis finished with a 16-14 (3-11) record. The women’s program finished with a 14-14 (3-12) record. A concrete reason why the programs were originally discontinued was included in the press release.

“As a result of ongoing efforts to adapt to the post-House settlement environment and the ongoing expense pressures in college athletics today, the Director of Athletics made a recommendation that was approved by the Chancellor to discontinue the men’s and women’s tennis programs at the conclusion of the spring 2026 season. The UA System President and Board of Trustees were notified of the decision.

“The primary factor considered was the level of resources available to allocate to the tennis programs,” the release read. “Ultimately, it was concluded that the Department of Athletics would be unable to provide the level of financial investment necessary for the tennis programs to consistently compete in the SEC and nationally at the standard the student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters deserve.”

Luckily for fans of Arkansas men’s and women’s tennis, cooler heads prevailed and the programs will hopefully continue on for the foreseeable future.